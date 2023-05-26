A wanted man was arrested in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after an hours-long standoff with officers, according to police.

Officers spotted Victor Martinez in a driveway at 2490 Illinois Ave., near Fillmore Avenue and Hancock Parkway, around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Martinez was wanted on parole violations, domestic violence warrant and an ongoing investigation, police said.

When officers initiated contact with Martinez, he retreated into a residence. Police established contact with the suspect inside the home, where he remained for 2 1/2 hours.

Martinez eventually surrendered peacefully and no one was injured during the incident, police said.

Gazette media partner KKTV 11 News reported large police presence at the scene, including a tactical vehicle. Crews also saw a man in handcuffs at one point, but he was released after a short period of time.

A lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department told KKTV just after 11 a.m. that their officers had been called out to assist with a parole situation after a suspect ran back into the house.

Fillmore was blocked off moving in both directions Friday morning.

