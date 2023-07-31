If a firearm is involved in a crime, local law enforcement agencies will ask the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace the origins of the gun.

Every day, the ATF gets around 1,800 trace requests from across the country. This week, I’m checking in with the ATF’s National Tracing Center.

"A firearm trace means essentially that once a firearm is recovered as part of a criminal investigation by law enforcement, they can submit that firearm based on the markings, the serial number, the manufacturer — all the identifying markings of a firearm — to us here at the ATF National Tracing Center,” said Neil Troppman, with the National Tracing Center.

"What we do is piece together the chain of distribution of the firearm from when it was either manufactured or imported by a licensed importer, through the wholesaler, and down to the retailer dealer, to try and identify the first non-licensed retail purchaser of the firearm.

"One thing to point out: When we do receive a firearm trace, it depends on whether or not the dealer is still in business. What we're talking about is manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retail dealers, of which there are about 80,000 of those who are actively in business throughout the United States,” he added.

“If those dealers that came into contact with the firearm that's being traced are still in business, we contact them directly because they maintain their own records.

"However, there are over 7,000 dealers that have gone out of business. Once that happens, they are required to submit their out-of-business records to us here at the ATF National Tracing Center. We do process those records, and we scan them in a non-searchable format. Essentially, we're looking at digital images of pieces of paper, as opposed to actual hard copy pieces of paper in a filing cabinet."

Troppman explained why the documents are not searchable.

"That actually is in accordance with the federal law that prohibits us from establishing any sort of database of gun owners, or any sort of national registry. Contrary to what some might think is the case, we do have those out-of-business records here at the ATF out-of-business repository, but not in any sort of searchable format or registry format,” said Troppman.

“We're still conducting a very manual process of looking through records one at a time, much as you would look through pieces of paper one at a time, to identify the serial number of the firearm that's being traced so we can identify that first purchaser."

The experts explain how a trace is helpful to an investigation involving violent crimes.

"In some cases, the purchaser of the firearm may in fact be the suspect in the investigation. Other times, that is not the case, and the firearm may have changed hands once or multiple times, from the time it was purchased at retail to when it was recovered at the scene of a crime. But at least we're able to give some sort of investigative lead back to law enforcement so they can make that determination,” said Troppman.

“If it's not the purchaser, at least that will give them some sort of starting point to connect those dots to see how the firearm went from presumably a legal sale from a federal crimes licensee to being used in a violent crime."

ATF is the only law enforcement agency that has congressional authority to trace firearms. If there is a mass shooting, ATF prioritize the investigation.

“If you're seeing a mass shooting on TV, you can believe that we're already on the phone with investigators on the scene and we're already working those traces, those firearms that were recovered from that event,” said Troppman.

"The turnaround time on a firearms trace request is about seven days currently. We do have what's called an urgent trace request. If it's a high-profile shooting ... our goal to get that done is within 24 hours," said Troppman. "Last year we did receive over 623,000 firearms trace requests, which is more than any time in our history." You can find more information at ATF.gov.

Also, a quick warning from the FBI about scam calls making the rounds. Victims have lost $900 to $13,000. The FBI said the crooks are spoofing the number to make the Caller ID look like the call is coming from the FBI Colorado Springs office main number, but it's not really the FBI.

The caller says your identity or bank accounts were compromised and they claim you need to pay them right away with gift cards or cryptocurrency. That's a red flag. Law enforcement will never call you and ask for gift cards. Hang up and call the FBI using a trusted number. If you are the victim of this scam, report it to the FBI.