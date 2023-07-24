There is a new effort to crack down on the annoying robocalls we all get. The Federal Trade Commission announced a new joint initiative called “Operation Stop Scam Calls.”

The FTC is teaming up with more than 100 federal and state law enforcement agencies, including the Colorado Attorney General's Office and attorneys general nationwide.

“Operation Stop Scam Calls is the latest action to crack down on the scourge of illegal robocalls. Working in collaboration with the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general from around the country, we are committed to holding accountable bad actors that bombard Americans will billions of robocalls to scam consumers out of their money (and) private data,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

“The initiative not only targets telemarketers and the companies that hire them but also takes action against lead generators who deceptively collect and provide consumers’ telephone numbers to robocallers and others, falsely representing that these consumers have consented to receive calls,” the FTC said in a news release. “The effort also targets voice over internet protocol (VoIP) service providers who facilitate illegal robocalls every year, which often originate overseas.”

The FTC has handled nearly 170 cases against illegal robocallers and Do Not Call violators. The defendants have been ordered to pay more than $2 billion, and the FTC said it collected more than $394 million, which was mainly used to refund consumers.

“Government agencies at all levels are united in fighting the scourge of illegal telemarketing. We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a news release. “The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing.”

You can report scam calls and sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry at FTC.gov/calls.

Also, a reminder that scammers will take advantage of you, even during your darkest days. The FTC sent out a warning last week about a spike in funeral scams. Crooks can find information about upcoming funerals online and through obituaries. The scammers then reach out to the grieving family and claim you need to pay them more money or they will cancel the services.

If you get a call like this, hang up the phone and reach out to the funeral director using a trusted phone number. Look over your contract, and don’t give into pressure to act right away. The callers are asking for payment through wire transfer, cryptocurrency and gift cards.

Legitimate businesses won’t ask you for payment like that. It’s a big red flag. You can also reach out to another loved one or friend to tell them what’s going on.

If you are the victim of a scam, you should report it to local law enforcement. You can also report it to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444.