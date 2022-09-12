I'm sure you have heard about the student loan forgiveness plan — and so have the scammers.
I’ve already heard from coworkers and friends who are getting scam calls related to the new program that was recently announced by President Joe Biden.
First, the most important thing you should know is that you do not need to pay money to receive the loan forgiveness. Also, no one can you help you jump the line to get the money faster. You may want to share this information with your children, grandchildren, friends and loved ones.
I talked to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about what you should watch for and how to protect yourself from scams that are already circulating.
"You're going to get lots of scams where the premise is, 'I want to get you money, but I just need you to give me your credit card number or your bank account number, so you can pay some sort of down payment,'" Weiser said. "A lot of times, there will be entities out there claiming to help you to get money you're entitled to, where they're providing no service at all.
“So if someone calls you up to help you get some type of benefit, including student loan relief, be really nervous because chances are they're just trying to get your money, not help you."
The only way you can get the loan relief is by going through the Department of Education. “When you see a social media post, a text, an email that sends you to a website or tells you to contact some person, be really nervous and cautious,” said Weiser. “What I recommend in those cases, go right to the legitimate website, or legitimate number and get the actual information." You can find information about the federal student debit relief plan at StudentAid.gov.
As I’ve told you before, we always see crooks try to benefit from big announcements, new programs, tragedies and natural disasters. The attorney general tells me he expects to hear a surge of complaints from consumers about student loan scams in the coming weeks and months.
“Any time you see something in the news that people are either excited about, hopeful about, or afraid about, scammers will pounce on it and try to get you to part with your money to try to get them a quick buck,” Weiser added. “Then, many of these times these are scammers who are even abroad, it's hard to track them down so in many cases we can't get people their money back. If you are scammed, please report it to us at stopfraudcolorado.gov.”
You can also report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office through the statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444. You can find more information about loan scams on kktv.com, click on the red "Find It" tab.