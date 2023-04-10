The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) continues to track COVID-19 related fraud.

The IRS-CI is the criminal investigative arm of the IRS and looks into financial crimes, tax fraud, identity theft and more. It’s been three years since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law to help Americans during the pandemic.

In that time, IRS Criminal Investigation said it has investigated 975 tax and money laundering cases related to COVID fraud. According to IRS-CI, the cases total more than $3.2 billion and include fraudulently obtained loans, credits and payments.

IRS Criminal Investigation said 458 people have been indicted on charges related to COVID crimes. IRS-CI said 236 have been sentenced to an average of 37 months in federal prison. IRS-CI said it has had a nearly 100% conviction rate in prosecuted cases over the past three years.

“IRS-CI is proud to lead the fight against COVID-related fraud. Criminals looking to exploit the CARES Act victimize the American businesses and families these programs were designed to protect, and these crimes will not go unpunished,” Andy Tsui, special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office, said in a recent news release.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

IRS Criminal Investigation said a man from Aurora was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for money laundering and wire fraud. In a separate case, the IRS-CI said a man from Idaho Springs pleaded guilty to executing a $1 million COVID-relief fraud scheme.

You can find more information about COVID-19 scams and report suspected fraud to the IRS at IRS.gov.

Also, with the tax deadline getting closer, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office is warning that you should keep your guard up for scams. The deadline to file your tax return is April 18 this year. As we’ve warned before, scams always increase during tax season.

“Whether you’ve already filed, you’re planning to file early, or you’re waiting until the deadline on April 18, Colorado taxpayers need to be on the lookout for scams at tax time,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “Colorado usually sees an uptick in tax-related fraud complaints during the tax season. If you believe you are being scammed, simply hang up the phone or delete the email and be sure to do your homework to ensure you’re choosing a competent tax preparer.”

You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office’s statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444.