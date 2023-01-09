In the new year, I want to warn you about some of the biggest scams in our community.
In case you missed our annual "11 Call for Action Special," I talked to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about the top three issues consumers in our area lost the most money to. The first issue we talked about is skimmers.
“This is an overlay skimmer and this is something that you'll find on an ATM machine if it had been corrupted by someone wanting to steal your credit card information,” said Detective Matt Hulett, with the CSPD Financial Crimes Unit. “What it would do is, everybody has a PIN if they are going to take money out of the ATM, so this would actually capture the PIN for their credit card."
Hulett showed me examples of different skimmers as part of the "11 Call for Action Special: the Top Scams and Consumer Issues of 2022." You can watch it on kktv.com.
"This is one you might find more on a gas pump where you're not necessarily entering your PIN, just swiping your card,” said Hulett. "You should try to use a more modern gas pump, the ones prone to things like this are more of an old school mom-and-pop gas pump that don't have the security features like a tap-to-pay or chip reader. You can always look at the pump to see if it’s been breached or battered or anything like that."
The second biggest consumer issue in our area is social media scams. One example is romance scams, which is where the scammers may foster a relationship over months to try to steal money or personal information.
"The big schemes are just one person (endearing) themselves to another and the people just falling in love with that person to the point of doing anything for them, and they never met that person. They have no guarantee that is even a real person,” said Hulett. "If someone wants you to accept a check, or have a check sent to you, or have it run through a bank account, that's never a good idea."
The third issue you should be cautious about is washed checks.
"That's when you put a check in the mail to send it away, or a check is coming to you. People will drive around stealing mail and if they steal enough mail, they will find an envelope that has a check in it,” said Hulett. “They can process that check in chemicals that will take the ink off, and they can make it payable to themselves or someone's driver's license they've stolen, or something like that, and they can cash it, or take a photo of it, and deposit into a bank account."
"The best thing to do is to mail it from a post office or a post office box,” he added. “We try to convince people not to put it in your mailbox with the flag up, that's the worst thing you can do."
Hulett told me consumers have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to those types of scams. If you are the victim of a scam, you should report it to local law enforcement. You can call CSPD’s nonemergency line at 719-444-7000.