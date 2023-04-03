I got a chance to take a behind-the-scenes tour at the FBI lab that helps investigate digital devices for some major cases in Colorado.

I took a tour of the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory (RCFL), which is located south of Denver. You may have seen this story on KKTV 11 News.

The program is made up of 12 certified examiners who conduct examinations on electronic devices inside a controlled lab. Five of them are FBI agents. The other seven are trained officers from different law enforcement agencies, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Castle Rock Police Department, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Denver Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Littleton Police Department and the Lone Tree Police Department.

The RCFL covers Colorado and Wyoming. It helps out when law enforcement agencies across Colorado ask for assistance investigating cases. The agents take cellphones, computers, laptops and other digital devices into the lab. Then they carefully make a copy of the device so they can look through the evidence without changing or deleting data off the original source.

The FBI told me the work it does at this lab makes a big difference for major cases and trials in Colorado.

“I work a lot of cases and I have lots of stuff. Ultimately, our goal is to have this admissible in court, so we want to make sure that we are showing that we worked exclusively off the original copy,” said Codi Cain, FBI digital forensic examiner.

Last year, the RCFL helped with more than 205 requests for assistance. It examined 565 devices in the lab. The certified examiners gave testimony during seven trials.

One of the most recent cases the examiners assisted with was the trial for the tragic STEM school shooting in Highlands Ranch.

It’s a meticulous process. The investigators told me it can take days, weeks or even longer to be able to extract the data that is found on cellphones and computers before they can look through it.

There are 17 of these computer forensic labs across the country. Colorado is home to one of them.

