A student at Vista Ridge High School on Sunday was arrested and charged with illegally possessing a firearm, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The student, whose name and gender were not released, was also charged with interfering with school staff, police said.
The arrest came after a weeklong investigation into a pattern of “escalating assaultive behavior” on the Vista Ridge campus. In an effort to aid the investigation, school officials decided to close the campus on Monday.
Police have continued to follow up on additional reports but haven’t found any “credible threats,” officials said.
One of the student’s family members was cited for failure to securely store a firearm, police said.
“We continue to work closely with VRHS and all of D49 to ensure everyone’s safety,” the release stated.