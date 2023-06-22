An armed home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon left one person injured, and three suspects on the run, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at around 3:36 p.m. officers received reports of a home invasion at 2600 Verde Dr. in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to authorities, the initial investigation unveiled that three unidentified suspects, each armed with handguns, first knocked on the victim's door before forcing their way into the residence after the victim unlocked his door.

Officials said the suspects repeatedly assaulted the victim, searched his residence, and stole numerous items from the apartment. A second victim was forced to the floor during the altercation and suffered no injuries.

At the time of this article, no arrests have been made within the incident. This article will be updated once more information is received.