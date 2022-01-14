A student at a Colorado school was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school
The incident happened at Roncalli STEM Academy at 4202 W. Highway 78.
School officials didn’t have any additional information other than a teacher had noticed a student “had something.” A school resource officer was notified and that officer took immediate action, according to a district official.
A district official believes the threat was “fully resolved.” The district official added a “vigilant teacher” noticed a student may have had a weapon and notified the school resource officer.
