Roncalli STEM Academy in Pueblo. Image courtesy Google Maps.

A student at a Colorado school was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school

The incident happened at Roncalli STEM Academy at 4202 W. Highway 78.

School officials didn’t have any additional information other than a teacher had noticed a student “had something.” A school resource officer was notified and that officer took immediate action, according to a district official.

A district official believes the threat was “fully resolved.” The district official added a “vigilant teacher” noticed a student may have had a weapon and notified the school resource officer.

