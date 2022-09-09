Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Pueblo police are seeking the public's assistance in finding burglars who stole an ATM from a restaurant in Pueblo. 

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, police were sent to Graham's Grill at 2149 Jerry Murphy Road. Officers found the front door broken in and the ATM missing. Surveillance video shows what appears to be two men carrying the ATM out of the business. 

The owner of the business said the restaurant also was burglarized Sept. 4 when a large amount of liquor had been stolen, police said. 

Anyone with information regarding the two burglaries is asked to call Detective Jeff Maize at 719-553-3821.

