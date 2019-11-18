COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Zombie Outpost is prepared for a lot: fighting zombies, surviving the apocalypse.
Robberies are a little outside of their wheelhouse.
"We're a family-owned business," said Pearre Cabell, co-owner of the west Springs store. "We’re doing this for nine kids and half a dozen grandkids, and this is our retirement plan. And you know, you steal from a business like this or any business, it hurts."
The store was robbed for only the second time ever on Sunday morning.
"For someone to do it at 8:15 in the morning during daylight hours. That's -- that's a hard one to swallow," Cabell said.
The store is closed on Sundays, so the robber gained entry by breaking a window. He then started grabbing merchandise, making off with two crossbows, swords, and an expensive backpack.
Cabell and co-owner John Quatkemeyer tell 11 News their store is intended to be a fun spin on the typical survival store.
