FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Security cameras captured the moment two crooks kicked down a door and busted into a local small business.

The owner of Reptile Foods & More, near U.S. 24 and Judge Orr Road in Falcon, says it's the fourth time her shop has been broken into in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s a sickening feeling," said Reptile Food & More owner Leslie Boynton.

Boynton says crooks have hit her store four times. It was most recently broken into on Wednesday night.

Boynton installed security cameras after the third burglary. This time, she was able to catch the crooks on camera. The video shows two men wearing hoodies kick down the door and then head straight to the cash register.

Nothing was taken, but one of the men can be seen grabbing an iPad stand and throwing it at a window.

"I don't know why somebody would be doing this to a small business," Boynton said.

