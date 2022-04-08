Law enforcement agencies arrested a man at a Colorado Springs Walmart Wednesday wanted in connection with a stabbing in Boulder, Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.
Kevin J. Leeper, 34, was arrested at the Walmart off Venetucci and South Academy boulevards at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of assault. Captured on video, law enforcement officials with the Fountain Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office confronted Leeper in his vehicle in the parking lot of the store. Eventually, Leeper surrendered to police.
Mynatt said the people who made the arrest are part of a fugitive task force that falls under the umbrella of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Leeper was wanted by Boulder police stemming from an incident at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officers with the Boulder Police Department learned that a woman who was in the hospital receiving treatment had allegedly been stabbed by Leeper earlier that morning in the 700 block of Mohawk Drive in Boulder.
The victim said Leeper made violent comments toward her. She was able to identify him to police.