A man suspected of trying to rob a person in southern Colorado Springs late Wednesday night hit the victim in the face with a golf club before the victim "overpowered and detained" the assailant until police arrived, law enforcement said.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Gillette Street around 11:25 p.m. and arrested 35-year-old David Roe, whom the victim subdued after Roe allegedly tried to rob and attack them, police said.
Officers took Roe into custody on suspicion of attempted robbery, police said.