Police handcuffs on the table (copy)

A man suspected of trying to rob a person in southern Colorado Springs late Wednesday night hit the victim in the face with a golf club before the victim "overpowered and detained" the assailant until police arrived, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Gillette Street around 11:25 p.m. and arrested 35-year-old David Roe, whom the victim subdued after Roe allegedly tried to rob and attack them, police said.

1 hospitalized after motorcycle-school bus crash in Colorado Springs

Officers took Roe into custody on suspicion of attempted robbery, police said.

2 missing children found by Colorado Springs police
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and other agencies battling wildland fire in southeast Pueblo County

Tags

Load comments