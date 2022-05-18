A man killed before a major Interstate 25 crash in Colorado Springs over the weekend has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Slabaugh.

His death is the city's 19th homicide in 2022. At this time last year, the city had 17 such deaths.

The suspect, previously identified as Osemeke Uwadibie, 31, was arrested following a vehicle chase in which he allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles on southbound I-25. Doing so disabled the cruiser, and he was arrested near South Academy Boulevard.

Before Uwadibie reportedly drove on to the highway, police officials said officers received a call about 9:50 p.m. regarding a weapon display in the 200 block of East Arvada Street, in which the reporting party said Uwadibie approached them in a parking lot asking for a ride. When they refused, Uwadibie grabbed them and pulled out a knife, police said. The reporting party was able to break free and call 911.

Afterward, police officials said that Uwadibie confronted the first arriving officer and stole the officer's cruiser. During the encounter, the officer fired their weapon at least one time at Uwadibie.

Following the ensuing car chase, Uwadibie was arrested on suspicion of homicide and taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds suffered during the incident. He has since been booked into the El Paso County jail.

In keeping with Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.