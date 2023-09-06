 Skip to main content
Victim identified in weekend Colorado Springs shooting

The victim of an overnight shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday has been identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Duque, police said Wednesday.

Colorado Springs police responded to the 400 block of Tia Juana Street, near the intersection of North Circle Drive and Platte Avenue, around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting, officials said.

Duque, of Denver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to the hospital, but that person's condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

