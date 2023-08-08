The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the shooting victim in Saturday’s homicide as 40-year-old Colorado Springs resident Shane Cordova.

Cordova was fatally shot in the 200 block of West Brookside Street on Saturday, according to a news release. No arrests have been made, but authorities say “those involved have been accounted for.” The investigation is ongoing.

Cordova is the city’s 17th homicide victim in 2023. That number is down from 30 at this time last year.

Those with information about Cordova’s death should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.