A man killed in a suspected shooting in east Colorado Springs on Nov. 22 has been identified as 30-year-old Carlos Enrique Diaz-Valdes of Colorado Springs, police said Thursday.

Just after 6:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive, near the Vista Peak Apartments and Mitchell High School, police said in the original blotter entry. Police located a deceased man on scene and later interviewed adult witnesses who were also present.

Police said Diaz-Valdes and the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Raciel Rojas-Vazquez, knew each other.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Rojas-Vazquez for a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested in Laredo, Texas on Wednesday.

Officials said the shooting is the 48th homicide investigation of the year. Colorado Springs had a total of 44 homicide investigations in 2021, police said.

The incident is still an active investigation, police said. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.