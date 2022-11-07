The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday.

The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce Miller's manner and cause of death, but police said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Also on Thursday, a deceased woman was found with external injuries in Old Colorado City around 11:30 p.m. Her death is being investigated as a shooting fatality.

If both deaths are classified as homicides, they would be the 41st and 42nd to be investigated by police in the city this year, according to spokesperson Robert Tornabene. In 2021, 44 homicides were reported in Colorado Springs, Tornabene said.