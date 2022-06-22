The victim of a fatal Sunday shooting was identified on Tuesday as 19-year-old Ronnie Padilla, of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of death, the department said. Padilla's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting and found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Sedona Ridge Apartments at Monterey Road and South Circle Drive.
Despite lifesaving measures by emergency medical personnel, Padilla died on the scene, police said.
Police said this is an active investigation and did not indicate that any arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, 719-634-7867.