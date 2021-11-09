Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are now searching for a vehicle as part of their investigation into a Saturday morning shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital, officials with the office announced Tuesday.

On Saturday, deputies said a juvenile was shot in the leg while he was in a vehicle with family between 2 and 2:30 a.m. The shooting took place in the 2300 block of Old Stage Road. Deputy investigation has revealed that a suspect vehicle is connected to the shooting, sheriff's officials said. The vehicle is a small gray or silver sedan, potentially missing its front driver side hubcap. The vehicle was caught on surveillance speeding away from the scene roughly 30 seconds after the shooting, officials said.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office previously said the shooting took place in or near Cheyenne Mountain State Park. This is inaccurate and was due to erroneous information received by dispatch. The shooting was isolated to Old Stage Road, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the gray or silver vehicle is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-6666.