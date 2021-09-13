Vandals targeted several downtown Colorado Springs buildings in the wee hours of Sunday morning, including the El Paso County courthouse and a local law firm.
Calls regarding shattered windows and other damage started trickling into the police department around 3 a.m.
“We have a number of people who live near our office downtown, we have a number of offices, so some of our offices are managed by property management companies," said David McDivitt of McDivitt Law Firm, one of the three businesses police confirmed was hit over the weekend. "Our downtown Colorado Springs office is one of those offices, so the management company found out and we have boots on the ground, people as well who work at our firm, who noticed the vandalism right away.”
Along with McDivitt Law Firm, vandals also racked up damage at the nearby Atomic Cowboy restaurant. Excluding the courthouse, which has not been tallied yet, the cost of the destruction to the businesses comes out to about $10,000, police told Gazette news partner KKTV.