A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following a shooting investigation by Colorado Springs police Saturday afternoon, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced. 

Police received calls about the shooting in the 3000 block of Mallard Drive at the Mallard Meadows Apartments around 12:50 p.m., officials said. Officers arrived to find a woman inside an apartment who had been fatally shot, officials said. 

Based on preliminary information from the investigation Eric Lockhart was arrested and taken to the El Paso County jail.  

