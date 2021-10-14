A stand off between Manitou Springs police and one of two suspects in an armed robbery spurred a shelter-in-place order at a Manitou motel Thursday night.
At about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery involving two suspects near the 0-100 block of Manitou Avenue.
Responding officers detained one suspect when they arrived.
Police found the second suspect inside a room at the Park Row Lodge at 54 Manitou Avenue. Two others were also inside.
While authorities with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Manitou Springs Police Department attempted to detain the suspect, rooms in the Park Row Lodge were either placed under a shelter-in-place order or evacuated because of the "nature of the alleged crime," police said.
After being contacted by authorities, everyone inside the room exited "without injury," according to police.
Two suspects have been arrested, and two others are being investigated further about their involvement in the situation, police said.
Police have not identified the suspects or released additional details about the robbery.