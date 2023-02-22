Five people were injured in what police are describing as a planned shootout between two groups in east Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police believe an incident involving two groups of people began near Palmer Park and North Murray boulevards about 7 p.m. Police said an initial investigation indicates the shooting was a result of an agreed-upon confrontation between two groups.

According to police, two adults and three juveniles sustained serious, but not life-threatening, gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. Police said at least one person shot was a bystander and was not involved with the initial confrontation.

Police said an "immense number of rounds" were discharged during the incident.

Investigators have not released the names of any of the participants as of Wednesday.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

@CSPDPIO CSPD is currently working a significant incident. Citizens with emergencies should call 911. Non emergency issues should wait until we return to normal operations. We are also accident alert at this time. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 22, 2023

Editors Note: This story has been updated to include information provided by CSPD on Wednesday, Feb. 22.