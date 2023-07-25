One of four men who escaped the Bent County jail on Tuesday remains at large as of 3 p.m., according to authorities. Two other men were apprehended, another was found dead, according to a Facebook update from the Bent County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are still searching for 46-year-old Mark Fox, who is considered dangerous. In a 1:30 p.m. Facebook update, the Bent County Sheriff's Office reported that the other escapee, 34-year-old Benjamin Valdez, was found dead in Pueblo; authorities suspect he died from a drug overdose.

Fox is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and is bald. Authorities did not have a description of the clothes he was wearing when he escaped.

Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff's Office were both assisting Bent County authorities; notifications about the escape were sent out the Las Animas community and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen either suspect to call 911.

This article will be updated once more information is received.