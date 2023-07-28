One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon stabbing that the victim said was unprovoked, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said at 5 p.m., officers received reports of a stabbing near Evergreen Park, off the corner of East Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue.

Officers located a single victim who had sustained a face laceration and in need of medical assistance, according to an online blotter entry.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim said they didn't know the alleged attacker, and the stabbing was unprovoked.

Officers alongside K9 units and a drone conducted an “extensive” search of the area, but were unable to locate a suspect, officials said.