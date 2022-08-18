Just before midnight Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 1300 block of West Garden of the Gods Road, the department said.
Officers conducted a brief investigation upon arrival. Police learned an unidentified person entered the business and demanded money prior to fleeing the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear if this robbery is related to an Aug. 16 robbery in the 1100 block of west Garden of the Gods Road. Police could not immediately respond to the Gazette's request for comment.
Police say this investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to contact Pike's Peak area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).
This is a developing story and will be updated.