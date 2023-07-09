Less than 24 hours after Colorado Springs police arrested two people suspected of stealing copper wires and tubing from a building, a third suspect was taken into custody for the same offense at the same address, according to department officials.

Darrell Oliver Jr. could face a number of charges including burglary, police said.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a maintenance worker at the Union Printers Home at 101 S. Union Blvd. saw several people stripping electrical wires inside the building and called police. Arriving officers arrested Angela Wallace and Anthony Hazard, but a third suspect got away, officials said.

Just after 9 a.m. on Friday, police received a call that someone else had entered the building and was stealing copper wire. When officers arrived, they followed a suspect into building, where they could hear noises that “sounded like power tools cutting into metal pipes,” police said. Oliver was taken into custody without incident.