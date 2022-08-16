U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn will host a back-to-school town hall about fentanyl concerns at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.

Lamborn reached out to school resource officers, principals, school nurses, coaches, superintendents, school board members and others to discuss how to have conversations with students and children about the drug.

"Back to School: Talking to Kids about Fentanyl" will feature Lamborn; El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen; El Paso County Undersheriff and sheriff candidate Joe Roybal; El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly; Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez; Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer; Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway; Manitou Springs Police Chief Bill Otto; Palmer Lake Police Chief Jason Vanderpool; and special guest Matt Riviere.

Riviere lost his sons, Andrew and Stephen, ages 21 and 19, to an accidental overdose July 26, 2021.

Lamborn's communications director, Cassandra Sebastian, said the goal is to make sure those who work closely with children are "equipped to have very meaningful, impactful conversations regarding the dangers of fentanyl with kids as they head back to school."

"Congressman Lamborn is hosting this event because he is extremely concerned about the dangers that fentanyl poses to our youth as they head back to school," she said.

"He will be joined by our local law enforcement experts and our community leaders who will offer information resources and their own experience when it comes to talking to kids about this dangerous drug."