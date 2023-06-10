The Colorado Springs Police Department announced two separate robberies in the city Friday.

The first happened in the southeast side of town around 1:45 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Academy Boulevard for a robbery involving firearms.

When police arrived, they established a local business had been robbed by three armed men, officials said.

The suspects left the business in a blue Subaru with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

In the second robbery, police received a call about a robbery at a convenience store in the 400 block of North Circle Drive around 8:56 p.m.

A suspect was found and arrested in the 600 block of Zion Drive.