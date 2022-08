Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller announced the identities of two people who were found dead in Phantom Canyon in July.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

The bodies of Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, of Harrisburg, Ark., were found July 16 were found near mile marker 8 of County Road 67 in the Phantom Canyon area, Keller said.