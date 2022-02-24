Colorado Springs police arrested a man who allegedly pinned two officers between their vehicles and a pickup truck he was driving near a 7-Eleven Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Thursday on a report of an “emotionally disturbed man,” according to Colorado Springs Police Lt. Cari Graves, who reportedly brandished scissors and attempted to shoplift at a 7-Eleven on North Nevada Avenue, near Colorado College.

The suspect, an adult male police wouldn’t identify Thursday evening, was sitting in a pickup truck near the front of the store when officers contacted him.

When they attempted to get him to turn the vehicle off and get out, Graves said, he allegedly put the vehicle in drive and “ended up pinning the officers at some point between the truck and their cruiser, causing moderate injury.”

Several other officers quickly descended on the scene, and the man was arrested and is accused of two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence of drugs and menacing, Graves said.

The officers who initially responded, as well as the suspect, who had “minor injuries,” were transported to the hospital, Graves said, adding that she though they were both going to be okay in the long run.

“Could have been a lot worse,” she said.

She said police were also investigating reports someone had threatened elementary school students waiting at a nearby bus stop, adding they hadn’t confirmed the same suspect was involved.