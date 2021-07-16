Two juveniles were shot on the 16th Street Mall following an altercation with a man, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 16th and Champa Streets at 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Upon their arrival, they located a boy and girl who sustained gunshot wounds, said Jay Casillas, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.
The victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, Casillas said.
A third person, a man, was injured during the altercation that led to the shooting, but did not sustain a gunshot wound.
Police have not released information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooter or incident is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.