Colorado Springs police announced the arrest of two men on suspicion of sexual exploitation of children Thursday by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
In separate cases, police arrested 39-year-old David Daniel Aguilar and 51-year-old Daniel Lee Atkinson. Police arrested Aguilar in the 700 block of Santa Fe Street around 2:30 p.m. Atkinson was arrested around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Candlestar Loop North in Fountain. Police said Fountain police assisted with Atkinson's arrest. Police found enough evidence and information from search warrants to arrest both individuals respectively.
The Internet Crimes Against Children task force is made of up members from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso Sheriff's Office and special agents with the Department of Homeland Security.