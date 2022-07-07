Fountain police arrested two men from the Delta, Montrose and Grand Junction area on Wednesday on suspicion of intending to distribute 2,000 fentanyl pills.
At about 10:15 a.m., officers with the Fountain Police Department, with support from their directed investigations and community engagement unit, attempted to contact three people sitting in a stolen vehicle near Royalty Place and Windsor Lane.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Troy McKibben, attempted to flee and intentionally struck patrol cars. At the same time, McKibben ingested what police say appeared to be fentanyl pills and ignored officers' commands.
McKibben had several active warrants alleging: vehicular eluding; two counts of theft; motor vehicle theft; three counts of trespass-auto; identity theft; possession of financial documents; two counts of possession of Schedule 2 substances; and obstruction and drug paraphernalia.
McKibben's escape attempt failed, and officers arrested him.
Following medical clearance, he was booked into the El Paso County jail on five new charges: special offender (drugs and guns); possession of more than 50 grams of suspected fentanyl with intent to distribute; possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance; motor vehicle theft; and criminal mischief.
Two other people were in the car when McKibben attempted to flee: Jason Crumpler, 39, and an unidentified woman. Crumpler was booked into El Paso County jail on four warrants, while the female was released due to having non-extraditable misdemeanor warrants.
