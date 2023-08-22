Authorities have identified two recent Colorado Springs homicide victims.

A juvenile suspect in connection with an armed robbery gone awry on Wednesday, whose identity was confirmed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office but will not be released due to his age, was shot “at least one time” and killed by his attempted robbery victim, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Gabriel Villanueba, a 32-year-old Colorado Springs resident, was the victim of a separate early Monday morning homicide at an apartment complex, police say.

The juvenile suspect allegedly displayed a firearm while attempting to rob a victim around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive, according to police. The suspect was accompanied by two other males when the robbery victim, who was also armed, fired his weapon, striking and killing the juvenile suspect. The robbery victim then reported the shooting to 911.

Tre’Shun Robertson, an 18-year-old who’d allegedly accompanied the juvenile, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

In an unrelated incident, police found homicide victim Villanueba’s body at an apartment complex in the 900 block of North 19th Street after responding to a reported shooting at 2:48 a.m. on Monday, according to CSPD.

Their deaths mark the 18th and 19th homicide investigations in Colorado Springs this year. CSPD had investigated 32 homicides at this time last year.