Two Colorado Springs police officers say they were assaulted Sunday night by a suspect they were walking from Memorial Hospital Central to their vehicle. (File photo)

Two Colorado Springs police officers were assaulted Sunday night at Memorial Hospital Central, while walking a man suspected in a crime from the hospital to their vehicle in the parking lot.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Fountain resident Joshua Jackson, 31, became “uncooperative and non-complaint” on the trek to their law enforcement vehicle, police said.

Both officers were assaulted during a struggle that occurred when they tried to control Jackson.

The officers were treated at the hospital and released shortly afterward, according to police.

In addition to an original, unknown charge, Jackson also will face a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer, a felony that in Colorado carries mandatory prison time. 

He was taken to the El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold and will appear in court on Tuesday, jail records show.

