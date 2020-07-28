Two Aurora Police Department officers were injured in a shootout with a carjacking suspect Monday.
According to Denver police, the officers were part of a multi-agency task force tracking several robbery suspects.
“They followed them to about 47th and Andes, where they attempted to make contact,” said Denver Division Chief of Patrol Ron Thomas in a media briefing Monday night. “At that location, one of the suspects ran in the parking lot here [Redstone Ranch Apartments a few blocks away] and attempted to forcibly take a vehicle from two citizens who were inside that vehicle.”
The officers tried to stop the suspect and exchanged gunfire, Thomas said.
The suspect shot multiple times and was last listed in critical condition. The Aurora Police Department would not release any information on the officers’ injuries other than they were not life-threatening.