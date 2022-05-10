A jury trial has been set for an ex-Manitou Springs teacher accused of having sex with a former student on school grounds multiple times.

After Matthew Barton, 53, pleaded not guilty Tuesday, an El Paso County judge scheduled a four-day trial beginning Oct. 10. The former Manitou Springs High School English teacher and soccer coach had a sexual relationship with a student that lasted about three years and involved meetings at the school, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Manitou Springs Police Department.

He faces charges of sexual assault on a child between ages 15-18 by someone in a position of trust and a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, court records show.

Barton appeared in court with his lawyer Tuesday but did not speak. He turned himself in to authorities Jan. 10, hours after the arrest affidavit was filed. He posted bond a day later, court records show.

In their investigation, Manitou Springs police coordinated with an unidentified police department with jurisdiction where the woman who was in the alleged relationship, now 29, lives.

The woman said in a January interview with detectives that she and Barton had had “sexual intercourse ... on school grounds multiple times” and that their “relationship lasted approximately three years,” according to the affidavit.

She told detectives that she and Barton met at several different locations during the relationship, including Barton’s home, his truck, behind some of his rental properties, the school basement and the school storage room.