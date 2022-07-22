Court documents obtained by The Gazette detail the alleged over-four-year money-laundering scheme at Top Dollar Pawn locations that investigators say resulted in the transfer of more than $1.3 million in stolen goods.

Top Dollar Pawn and four co-defendants, Daria Mauro, Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowsky and Jack Jargowsky, are accused of 29 charges, including pattern of racketeering and 27 separate charges of money laundering.

In the affidavit for a requested search warrant filed in the U.S. District Court for Colorado, new details have emerged over the scale of the money-laundering scheme, and the extensive FBI and CSPD investigation into the pawnshop.

The joint investigation into Top Dollar Pawn between the FBI and the Colorado Springs Police Department began in April 2021, according to the affidavit.

Through the investigation, the affidavit states that Top Dollar Pawn was "the largest known fence of stolen goods in the Colorado Springs and Pueblo area."

The affidavit claims that the pawnshop would knowingly buy stolen items from boosters, and sell those items in store and on their eBay account. A booster is a person who steals merchandise, usually from retail outlets. They often work in concert with others as part of a "booster crew.

Some of the stores in which the retail thefts took place included Walmart, Target, Lowe's and Home Depot, according to the affidavit.

To confirm these accusations, the FBI and CSPD conducted interviews with both store employees and boosters who sold stolen items to Top Dollar Pawn, conducted an undercover operation, and investigated bank accounts and eBay transactions of the company.

Detective interviews

In November 2021, an interview was conducted with a known booster selling to Top Dollar Pawn. The booster claimed in his interview that he and his girlfriend had been selling stolen goods to the pawnshop since January 2020.

In the interview with detectives, the booster claimed that he learned from Top Dollar Pawn that "they pawn (pay) more for new in box."

Colorado law requires that pawnbrokers must be given a receipt of purchase on all items still considered "new" and in-packaging to confirm that these items were not stolen. Pawnbrokers are also required to keep an electronic record of these items, as well as document the identification number of the pawned item and the identification of the seller.

According to the affidavit, this process is done through a service called LeadsOnline. The affidavit claims that Top Dollar Pawn would frequently underreport "the number of items they buy at any given time and are intentionally documenting the wrong serial numbers of the items they are purchasing."

The booster who spoke with detectives disclosed that between January 2020 and November 2021 he received $80,000 to $90,000 and that “Top Dollar Pawn is the only pawnshop that accepts new items and they know they are stolen.”

Detectives also spoke with multiple employees of Top Dollar Pawn who claimed that "everyone knew" that the store was buying a large quantity of stolen goods.

One employee told detectives that he believed between 50%-70% of all items taken into his Top Dollar Pawn location were stolen items, and that 75% of the items on Top Dollar Pawn's eBay were stolen.

A second Top Dollar Pawn employee said between 40%-50% of all items he observed come into the store he worked at were stolen.

Undercover operation

In addition to interviews, detectives undertook a nearly yearlong undercover operation selling goods posed as stolen to Top Dollar Pawn.

In total, the three undercover officer pawned items posed as stolen on eight different occasions for more than $2,800 to Top Dollar Pawn April 2021-April 22. Detectives noted that several of the purchases were filed incorrectly on LeadsOnline or not at all, according to the affidavit.

All of the items eventually were sold on Top Dollar Pawn's eBay account.

The affidavit describes one instance where an undercover officer pawned a set of Milwaukee tools still sealed in the original packaging with the wire security device still attached. Daria Mauro accepted the sale, and took suggestions from the undercover officer on how to best remove the security device and stop it from making the security breach noise.

When Daria Mauro asked the undercover officer to fill out the pawn affidavit questions, he wrote that he was not the rightful owner of the tools. Despite this, Daria Mauro bought the tools for $220.

On another occasion, according to the affidavit, an undercover officer told a manager at one of the Colorado Springs Top Dollar Pawn locations that he worked at Home Depot and stole the items he was attempting to pawn "right off the truck before it even gets in the store."

Despite hearing this information, Top Dollar Pawn bought the eight tools from the undercover officer for $80 each, according to the affidavit.

All the items pawned during the undercover investigation were either donated or bought at retail stores, according to the affidavit.

Money, money, money

Detectives on the case were given search warrants to investigate the five Top Dollar Pawn eBay accounts as well as the several bank accounts listed for Top Dollar Pawn and its co-defendants.

According to the findings in the affidavit, 78% of all items sold on Top Dollar Pawn's eBay site were new; that number jumped to 86% in 2019, 90% in 2020 and 92% in 2021.

Data shown in the affidavit claims that from 2008 to 2017, total eBay sales for Top Dollar Pawn were just over $1.3 million. From 2018-2021, when the alleged money laundering scheme was occurring, total sales were just over $4.4 million, an increase of 221%.

Additionally, items described as new only accumulated a total of $381,579 between 2008 and 2017. From 2018 to 2021, new items sold on Top Dollar Pawn's eBay for a total of more than $3.4 million, an increase of 800%, according to the data in the affidavit.

Credit card sales also saw an increase of 120% during the same four-year time period, according to the affidavit.

The money allegedly obtained through money laundering via eBay and credit card sales would go on to fund a variety of different things for the Top Dollar Pawn and its co-defendants.

More than $1.4 million was transferred from Top Dollar Pawn accounts to Top Land Investment and more than $70,000 to Top Construction, both businesses owned and registered to Jack Jargowsky.

More than $1.8 million was transferred from Top Dollar Pawn accounts to personal accounts owned by Jack and Mischa Jargowsky and more than $600,000 to fund bank loans and lines of credit.

As a result, the affidavit requested a civil seizure warrant for some funds held in 17 bank accounts and four ATMs connected to Top Dollar Pawn and its owners. Of the 17 bank accounts, all of the funds in 13 of the accounts were requested to be seized.

The affidavit also requested to have inventory pawned illegally in all four stores seized, as well as two cars bought by Jack and Mischa Jargowsky and one car bought by Walt Mauro.

Community impact

The affidavit claims that the impact of the money laundering scheme of Top Dollar Pawn stretched across the community over the past four years.

A retail crime investigator for Home Depot alleges in the affidavit that between 2018 and 2020, the five Home Depot stores in Colorado Springs and Pueblo lost approximately $5 million from retail theft.

Top Dollar Pawn's acceptance of stolen goods also drove other pawnshops in the area to accept knowingly stolen items in an attempt to keep up, according to the affidavit.

One pawnshop owner in Colorado Springs told police that "Top Dollar Pawn has a bunch of new stuff, and he is losing a lot of business by people going over there and doing business with them."

“We need a fair playing field, or level playing field," the pawnshop owner said to detectives.

A different pawnshop manager in Colorado Springs told police that there is a "big problem" with Top Dollar Pawn accepting new items in their store.

Additionally, the affidavit makes claims that retail theft in the area promotes the sale and use of illicit drugs.

The booster interviewed by detectives mentioned within the affidavit admitted to frequent use of both heroin and methamphetamine, and the affidavit states that the cash being given to boosters increases the demand for drugs in the area.

"The majority of the boosters admitted to opioid addiction specifically, 'blues' known to be an imitation of oxycodone which contains fentanyl," the affidavit claims.

All four co-defendants were arrested on charges relating to the money laundering scheme, and subsequently posted the $50,000 bond to be released.

The Top Dollar Pawn defendants will face a grand jury indictment to determine if charges will be presented in a trial.