Three people were stabbed and one person was killed late Friday in an incident at Shotgun Willie's in Glendale, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Police said that based on their preliminary investigation, it appeared the assailant got out of his vehicle at the popular strip club, at 490 S. Colorado Blvd., and almost immediately attacked staff members with a large knife.
One of the stabbing victims was a security guard, police said. The security guard shot the assailant, who police said was a 40-year-old man. The assailant was pronounced dead at the scene.