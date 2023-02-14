The three people involved in a car chase that led to the death of Fountain police Officer Julian Becerra have an extensive history of car theft, robbery and other crimes, with two of the three suspects having an active warrant out for their arrest when the incident involving Becerra occurred, court records show.

On Feb. 2, Becerra attempted to arrest the three suspects, who led law enforcement on a car chase across Fountain in a stolen vehicle, authorities have said.

An affidavit for Danisha Pacheco, one of the three people arrested after the incident, details the events leading up to Becerra's death.

At about 4 p.m. on Feb. 2, the Fountain Police Department began looking for a stolen vehicle out of Pueblo County being driven by Devon Bobian, according to the affidavit. A few hours later, Fountain police officers found the stolen car and tried to get Bobian to pull over. But he fled, allegedly driving 60 to 80 mph in a 25 mph zone.

After a brief pursuit Bobian, 31, and the two other people in the car — Pacheco, 28, and Anthony Vallejos, 32 — tried to steal a different car at a Love's gas station in Fountain.

According to the affidavit, the trio approached a woman pumping gas and one of the men told the woman that he had a gun and demanded that she hand over her car keys. The woman refused to give them her car keys and when they saw police approaching the gas station they returned to their original vehicle and left the gas station.

Less than five minutes after leaving the gas station, the affidavit states, Bobian lost control of the car and crashed, and all three of the people in the car attempted to flee on foot. The affidavit states that while attempting to apprehended the trio, Becerra fell off the bridge and fell about 40 feet.

Becerra was in critical condition until Saturday, when he was pronounced dead because of the injuries he suffered from the fall.

Court records show that Pacheco's preliminary charges include first-degree assault, aggravated robbery and felony menacing. Bobian and Vallejos have yet to be charged.

"This is still a very active investigation. ... There's just so many moving parts," said Howard Black, a spokesman for the 4th Judicial District Attorney. "The entire case once completed will be presented to the District Attorney's office for formal charges."

Black declined to comment on when formal charges will be presented. Pacheco, who made her first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Monday, will return to court on Friday morning for the filing of formal charges.

Jason Garrett, a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, said he could not comment on if charges would be filed against Vallejos or Bobian, who are being held in Pueblo County jail.

Bobian had two warrants out for his arrest at the time of the incident — the first for a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized absence and the second for motor vehicle theft and felony criminal mischief.

According to an affidavit acquired by The Gazette, Bobian was staying in a community corrections facility in Pueblo after being released from the Department of Corrections six months into an 18-month sentence. He pleaded guilty to one count of weapon possession by a previous offender in March.

The affidavit outlines that Bobian on Dec. 10, 2022, told staff at the residential program that he was going to the hospital, but Bobian never checked into the hospital and never returned to the residential program.

Bobian had been on the run since, but while unaccounted for he picked up an additional case on Jan. 24. The affidavit for the incident outlines how Bobian and others broke into a Pueblo business using a stolen car and stole over 100 gallons of gasoline.

Bobian was identified as the suspect driving the stolen car by detectives, but they were unable to find him before his arrest in Fountain.

According to court records, Bobian was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections in 2017 after pleading guilty to controlled substance possession with the intent to distribute in Pueblo County. Court records also show that in 2012 Bobian pleaded guilty to robbery in Pueblo County and was given a six-year prison sentence in the Department of Corrections.

Court records show that Vallejos has three open cases in Pueblo County — two misdemeanor cases for violating probation and one case where he faces 12 charges including stalking, menacing and harassment.

The probation violations stem from a 2021 case where Vallejos pleaded guilty to felony menacing with a weapon and was given a sentence of two years supervised probation. Court records show that Vallejos posted a $2,500 bond following his first probation violation, but was never arrested for the second violation and for the additional criminal case.

Vallejos also has a well-documented criminal history in Pueblo County over the last decade. Court records show in 2019 Vallejos pleaded guilty to controlled substance possession and was sentenced to one year in jail, and in 2015 Vallejos pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with a weapon and was given a sentence of two years in the Department of Corrections.

In 2012 Vallejos pleaded guilty to aggravated motor vehicle theft and was given a sentence of 40 months in the Department of Corrections, and later the same year pleaded guilty to one count of attempted escape from felony conviction and was given a sentence of two years in the Department of Corrections.

In 2011 Vallejos pleaded guilty to burglary and was given a sentence of three years of supervised probation.

Pacheco did not have a warrant out for her arrest at the time of the incident, but she also has a criminal history in Pueblo and El Paso counties.

In 2020 Pacheco pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and was given a 30-day jail sentence. In 2015 Pacheco pleaded guilty to misdemeanor motor vehicle theft and was given a one-year probation sentence.

Pacheco is being held in El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond on charges relating to the death of Becerra. Vallejos is being held in Pueblo County on a $35,000 bond split between three active cases and Bobian on a $12,500 bond split between two cases, also in Pueblo County.