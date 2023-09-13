Colorado Springs School District 11 placed one of its high schools under precautionary secure status on Wednesday as police investigated a telephonic threat to the school.

“Earlier this morning, Doherty High School received a phone call that was a threat to the school,” said D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby. “We placed the school on secure status out of an abundance of caution.”

District officials said there doesn’t appear to be any immediate danger to the campus, but the school is taking measures to minimize the amount of people on the campus, Ashby said.

“We ended up closing the campus for lunch today and asked families not to send lunch via food delivery services, so we can cut down on the number of people who don’t need to be there.”

Academy District 20 told Gazette news partner KKTV that it also received threats directed at Liberty and Rampart high schools on Tuesday. The threats were investigated and determined to be non-credible. The schools are open as normal Wednesday, but with extra security on campus.

Ashby said that Doherty planned to continue normal operations on Wednesday.

“Right now, everything is still business as usual. Teachers are still teaching, students are still learning. We’re just taking all the proper steps to keep them safe.”