College is seen by many as a transformative time of self-discovery in a young person’s life, and 20-year-old Angelina “Angie” Sicola was no exception.

“Angie probably would have been some TV personality,” her mother Pamela Lively said. “She was very outgoing, and always the kind of person who would make friends. She could walk up to anybody and start a conversation. She was very fun, and very funny.”

A communication student and talented tae kwon do athlete and teacher, Angie had a bright future ahead of her, family members said.

That is, until that future was taken away.

This week marks 10 years since the University of Colorado Colorado Springs student was murdered. A decade later, the case remains unsolved, leaving a family desperate for answers.

Lively said the day her daughter's body was found was supposed to be another routine day for Angie and her family. Angie had plans in the morning to meet her father for a doctor’s appointment, and Lively was occupied with her job as a teacher at the Air Academy High School.

When Angie didn’t show up to her appointment that morning, her father became worried and decided to go to her apartment to check on her. It wasn’t like Angie to be late without explanation, Lively said.

“It was like it was yesterday,” Lively said. “Angie’s dad is the one who found her.”

“I was driving back to the Air Force base when I got the call from her dad and he told me that Angie was dead, and I was just screaming. I pulled over, and I was just screaming, 'What are you telling me, why are you telling me this, why are you telling me this?' Your brain just can’t understand,” Lively said.

“They (the high school) got substitutes for my colleague and me and she drove us to her (Angie’s) apartment. And we couldn’t go in, but we were there for some hours,” Lively said.

Angie was strangled. With no sign of forced entry to her apartment, family and investigators believe Angie knew the person who ended her life.

“It wasn’t until the next day that they told us it was a homicide,” Lively said. “Angie’s dad told me the circumstances in which she was found, and I won’t repeat those, but her body was discarded like it was a piece of garbage.”

Lively said at first, the family hoped they’d be brought proper closure and justice.

“I believe early on they followed every lead they possibly could,” Lively said.

A decade later, Lively said she has grown frustrated with how the Colorado Springs Police Department has handled her daughter’s case.

“The detective that was originally on the case before it became a cold case, he always kept me well informed,” Lively said. “The other day, I emailed the department out of frustration, and I discovered both of the cold case detectives that were there last year are no longer with the department.

“One of them had emailed me a few months ago and told me she was leaving the unit, but the other one didn’t.”

According to Lively, her family is still in the dark about who’s leading the investigation in her daughter’s case.

In 2019, Lively was told investigators were going to use genetic genealogy in Angie's case, a method that was successful in apprehending California’s Golden State Killer in 2018. Now, Colorado Springs police say that avenue is no longer a possibility.

“When Detective (Brian) Cummings emailed me back to apologize for the turnover in the cold case department, he said Angie’s case does not qualify for genetic genealogy as discussed in our meeting last year,” Lively said. “He said advancements in DNA technology may change that in the future, but as it stands right now, it is not a possibility.”

Police spokesperson Robert Tornabene said he's unsure who initially told the family genetic genealogy would be an option and can only speak about what the investigative team has advised Lively and her family over the past year.

"This case is actively being worked," Tornabene said.

According to Tornabene, several factors can disqualify an investigation from being eligible for genetic genealogy, including having an insufficient DNA sample, which leads to an inability to develop a complete DNA profile.

"For any case that is not suitable for genetic genealogy, the advancements in technology for DNA can change the opportunity for reexamination," Tornabene said.

According to Tornabene, once a homicide investigation is open for a year, the case is considered "cold." Colorado Springs police are investigating 121 cold homicide and missing person cases.

Lively said that although Angie’s case has been considered cold for a number of years, she remains optimistic that justice will come.

“There’s no such thing as closure, but we will not have peace until her killer is behind bars. That’s when we can have some peace,” Lively said.

For Amber Sicola, Angie’s sister and best friend, there is no ambiguity when it comes to seeking justice for Angie.

“Justice would be finally knowing what happened, why it happened and a conviction,” Amber Sicola said. “Angie was a strong, confident woman who always made others laugh or smile with her silliness and kindness. She was driven to be independent and successful in everything she tried.”

The family is still offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Angie’s killer.

“I talk to Angie every day. People ask me how, you know, how you cope. I’m not strong. Give me an Academy Award, if that’s your conclusion. I’m really very fragile,” Lively said.

“I named her Angelina because I loved the name, I never paid much attention to what it meant. When I looked it up later, it means a messenger from God. We all assume she’s watching over us, we live our lives with that assumption, and that’s how we get by.”