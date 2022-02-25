A Telsa driven at a fast speed by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Colorado Springs home late Thursday, police said.
No residents were hurt.
Jonathan Dobin, 36, is accused of driving under the influence and speeding after his red Telsa drove into a home on the 4800 block of Constitution Avenue on the city's northeast side, police said. He was served and later released.
The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
Officers arrived and found that a newer red Tesla had "breached the exterior" of the home, police said. "Extensive damage was found to the residence and the red Tesla."
Police said the Telsa was speeding west on Constitution Avenue "when it drove up and over a sidewalk, through a yard with numerous obstacles, and into the side of the residence."
The driver, identified as Dobin, was the lone occupant in the Telsa and suffered minor injuries, police said.
No one inside the home was hurt because the Telsa struck an unoccupied part of it, police said.