Highway 67 in Divide closed just before noon Thursday after a body was found near the highway, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a "suspicious death."

Lt. Renee Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office said investigators are not yet releasing any information related to the deceased. The coroner is not on the scene yet as of 3:30 p.m. and next of kin has not been notified.

The Sheriff's Office has declined to release a statement, but will provide updates when more information is received, according to an email.

CO 67 South from US-24 in Divide going to Cripple Creek was closed until further notice and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The Sheriff's Office said parents who live off of Highway 67 and need to pick up their children from schools will have to travel south on Highway 67, through Cripple Creek, then north on Teller County Road 1.

KKTV reported Colorado State Patrol is assisting the Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.