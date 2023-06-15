A 19-year-old Colorado Springs man faces first-degree murder charges in the death of a woman after he allegedly shot her following a vehicle collision, according to a news release Thursday from police.

Officers initially responded to an 11 p.m. Saturday call in the 800 block of North Academy Boulevard, near The Citadel mall. When they arrived, they found a woman unconscious in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators said that the shooting victim had been involved in a minor crash with another vehicle before the driver of the second car, identified by police as Adolpho, fired “multiple gunshots” into the woman’s car, hitting her at least once.

The victim was identified on Tuesday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 35-year-old Jeanette Wince of Colorado Springs. Wince died Sunday.

This is the 12th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. There were 25 homicides investigated at this time in 2022.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this incident is asked to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.