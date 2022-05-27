A juvenile male who was wounded in a shooting at the Citadel Mall Sunday has been identified as the lead suspect in a May 6 shooting that sent two Mitchell High School students to the hospital, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Friday.
Two people were hospitalized Sunday after the shooting in the mall parking lot. Police were notified of the incident around 6:15 p.m., officials said. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the shooting stemmed from an altercation in the food court when a teenage girl began speaking to an ex-boyfriend.
The girl's current boyfriend got involved and the situation escalated to a shootout in the mall parking lot. KKTV reported that the boyfriend was shot, walked to his mother's home on Delaware Drive, and called the police. The other person hospitalized was a 12-year-old girl, according to KKTV.
Police officials said the male taken to the hospital was identified as the suspect from a May 6 shooting in which he allegedly shot two students from Mitchell High School who were subsequently hospitalized. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police are still investigating the shooting at the Citadel Mall, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.